Previous
Next
224 / 365
Diagonal leading line
The shell path leading past dray shed on the diagonal.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
346
photos
38
followers
55
following
61% complete
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
221
74
222
223
46
75
47
224
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd July 2020 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composition-diagonal
Fr1da
Great angle !
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@fr1da
Thanks Frida
August 3rd, 2020
