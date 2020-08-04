Previous
Diagonal leading line by sandradavies
224 / 365

Diagonal leading line

The shell path leading past dray shed on the diagonal.
4th August 2020

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Fr1da
Great angle !
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@fr1da Thanks Frida
August 3rd, 2020  
