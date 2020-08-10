Sign up
230 / 365
Balance
This is the same pavilion as in a previous composition. Hopefully it meets your eye for balance ??
Continuing my month of composition.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Tags
composition-balance
