Winter branches support an angry sky
The same venue with a composition deliberately discordant. Not exactly sure what the composition means but for me it was what else is happening to bring into the image !
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I'm going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Tags
composition-
,
deliberatelydiscordant
