Previous
Next
Single focal point by sandradavies
241 / 365

Single focal point

This old rusty bit sits among other old things at the Elms.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fr1da
Its an interesting shape too !
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise