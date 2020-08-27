Sign up
S Curve
The S in the shaped brick garden edge for the composition S curve.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
SandraD
@sandradavies
August 2020: I'm going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
6th August 2020 12:16pm
Tags
composition-scurve
