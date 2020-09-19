Previous
Next
Taupo in the blow by sandradavies
270 / 365

Taupo in the blow

Strong winds kept me in my car only to take a couple of photos. From the Eastern Bays looking across to Arcacia Bay.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise