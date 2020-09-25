Sign up
Previous
Next
276 / 365
Where is the Kaimai Ranges?
Driving to Wairere Falls track in between weather systems. The sun promised the cloud to clear and the Te Aroha farms proved a great landscape to capture that promise.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
456
photos
39
followers
55
following
Views
3
3
365
Canon EOS M50
25th September 2020 10:42am
Tags
weather
,
landscape
