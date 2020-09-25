Previous
Next
Where is the Kaimai Ranges? by sandradavies
276 / 365

Where is the Kaimai Ranges?

Driving to Wairere Falls track in between weather systems. The sun promised the cloud to clear and the Te Aroha farms proved a great landscape to capture that promise.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise