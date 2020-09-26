Previous
The emerald lake by sandradavies
277 / 365

The emerald lake

Lake Rotopounamu fills a crater nestled into the western side of Mount Pihanga. This is a 4th mountain not usually included in the three sisters situated in the central north island.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

