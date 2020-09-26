Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
277 / 365
The emerald lake
Lake Rotopounamu fills a crater nestled into the western side of Mount Pihanga. This is a 4th mountain not usually included in the three sisters situated in the central north island.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
458
photos
39
followers
55
following
75% complete
View this month »
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Latest from all albums
126
274
127
275
128
276
129
277
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th September 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
nzicon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close