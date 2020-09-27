Previous
Next
Lake Rotopounamu walk by sandradavies
278 / 365

Lake Rotopounamu walk

This was a pleasant walk around the emerald lake sitting in a crater of Mount Pihanga.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great spot for a walk
September 27th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Early spring is the best time to walk some of these spots. Thanks Brian for stopping by and for your comments.
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise