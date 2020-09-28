Previous
Wairere Falls by sandradavies
279 / 365

Wairere Falls

Taken from the first lookout half way up the rock track.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Anne ace
What an amazing cascade of water Sandra, so well caught here
September 28th, 2020  
