Wairere Falls highest point by sandradavies
Wairere Falls highest point

At the top of the 150m Wairere Falls is this gentle rock pool and water fall. To get there is a tough climb of moss-covered rocks and tree roots that wind up through an old Maori path. This begins the largest water fall in the North Island.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

