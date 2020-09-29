Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
280 / 365
Wairere Falls highest point
At the top of the 150m Wairere Falls is this gentle rock pool and water fall. To get there is a tough climb of moss-covered rocks and tree roots that wind up through an old Maori path. This begins the largest water fall in the North Island.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
464
photos
39
followers
55
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Latest from all albums
129
277
130
278
131
279
280
132
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
25th September 2020 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
waterfall
,
nzicon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close