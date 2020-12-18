Sign up
Opo the dolphin statue
The friendly dolphin that chased fishing boats in the Hokianga Harbour and made a friend to all the children off Opononi Beach during the summer of 1955 and 1966.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Tags
nzicon
