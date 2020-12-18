Previous
Opo the dolphin statue by sandradavies
Opo the dolphin statue

The friendly dolphin that chased fishing boats in the Hokianga Harbour and made a friend to all the children off Opononi Beach during the summer of 1955 and 1966.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

