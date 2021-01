Karangahake Gorge Hut Question

What is the current purpose of this building? It seriously looks abandoned until you look closer.

I see power lines, security lights, the back of a late model Ute. Also weeds from a once loved garden and glad the bush is remaining in charge. My reckoning it is a bait station bivvy holding stock for the conservation volunteers. The security is to ensure people who wander on the track and see this as a place to go/stay/hang out (yep they do).