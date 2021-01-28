Sign up
Photo 401
Hibiscus
Proudly facing the sky as the insects gather what they need. Taken at Te Puna Quarry.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
649
photos
42
followers
53
following
109% complete
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Views
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th January 2021 2:10pm
red
flower
blue sky
red flower
