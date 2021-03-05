5 Appreciation

Sign up
Photo 437
I love this shot. That wonderful smile captured of people who are genuine in their support of each other and another.
The composition hides some but captures the acceptance of three broad smiles.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
SandraD
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
688
photos
42
followers
53
following
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
12
2021 Current
Canon EOS M50
19th February 2021 2:57pm
Tags
chathams
