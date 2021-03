9 Majestic old fern

I'm so grateful to dance around old ferns like this when walking deep in the NZ bush. However, looking up while tramping, wearing bifocals and watching for the wood pigeons to swoosh by is worth a topple. Yep complete with pack I was found looking like an insect over balanced and upside down. After much laughter came solutions to get back on the track. Looking up was so pleasant!