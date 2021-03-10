Previous
10 Blow for me by sandradavies
Photo 442

10 Blow for me

During a visit to the Chatham Island Moriori Marae was really interesting at a time the travelling group were getting to know each other. Leaving the Marae grounds and using my cell phone I was on the ground nose in the grass when Anne came to assist. An artist she saw more than my eye and asked if she could blow for me.
We engaged in a ritual from our childhoods of blowing, and then Anne had pointed fingers to make nature do its thing. This is the result of two fingers picking at the seeds.
Ohh a gaggle of other interested parties provided their view and imaginations also. Who would have thought a dandelion flower could provide rapport?
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
121% complete

Wendy ace
Rather neat how people support each other to bring out the best you can do!
A lovely narrative and shot..
March 9th, 2021  
