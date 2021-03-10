10 Blow for me

During a visit to the Chatham Island Moriori Marae was really interesting at a time the travelling group were getting to know each other. Leaving the Marae grounds and using my cell phone I was on the ground nose in the grass when Anne came to assist. An artist she saw more than my eye and asked if she could blow for me.

We engaged in a ritual from our childhoods of blowing, and then Anne had pointed fingers to make nature do its thing. This is the result of two fingers picking at the seeds.

Ohh a gaggle of other interested parties provided their view and imaginations also. Who would have thought a dandelion flower could provide rapport?