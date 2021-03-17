Previous
17 Jeryl by sandradavies
The first day at the Chathams we were invited to take a stroll to look for pigeons among some private bush the road passed through. Here is Jeryl, 86 who walked at the lead.

In the background the incline can be seen as a cutting in the bush. Gee Jeryl was like a road runner. Wonderful company.
SandraD

