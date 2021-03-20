Previous
Next
Waikaremoana track by sandradavies
Photo 452

Waikaremoana track

You never know what might happen in central NZ climates. Our tramp began with wet weather gear, news from people going the opposite way of rain. We were lucky to see views of the lake as we walked.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter H ace
An impressive landscape.
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise