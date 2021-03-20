Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 452
Waikaremoana track
You never know what might happen in central NZ climates. Our tramp began with wet weather gear, news from people going the opposite way of rain. We were lucky to see views of the lake as we walked.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
705
photos
42
followers
53
following
124% complete
View this month »
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd March 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waikaremoana
Peter H
ace
An impressive landscape.
March 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close