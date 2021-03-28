Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 460
View
We were very lucky the weather cleared when we reached the peaks. Many others we met on the track had only views of mist. We did too but quick glimpses gave pic opportunities.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
710
photos
41
followers
53
following
126% complete
View this month »
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th March 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waikaremoana
SandraD
ace
There is a little boat (water taxi) in the middle of the scene. This boat collects hikers who don't make the hill climbs. It is a challenging hike.
March 28th, 2021
Dianne
Wow - what a great time you have had - it's a great tramp with a bit hill either at the finish or start. We did the hill first way back in 1986!
March 28th, 2021
Peter H
ace
A nice reward!
March 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close