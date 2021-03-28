Previous
We were very lucky the weather cleared when we reached the peaks. Many others we met on the track had only views of mist. We did too but quick glimpses gave pic opportunities.
28th March 2021

SandraD

Let's see where my 365 project takes me in 2021. There are many New Zealand roads I have not yet travelled and several islands...
SandraD
There is a little boat (water taxi) in the middle of the scene. This boat collects hikers who don't make the hill climbs. It is a challenging hike.
March 28th, 2021  
Dianne
Wow - what a great time you have had - it's a great tramp with a bit hill either at the finish or start. We did the hill first way back in 1986!
March 28th, 2021  
Peter H
A nice reward!
March 28th, 2021  
