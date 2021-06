This weeks training route

The Waikareao Estuary pathway is a 9km track shared with cyclists. The last time I walked this was still a track along the Daisy Hardwick path where you had to jump over and around tree trunks. All gone, now a mostly boring 1:45hr walk around a board walk and the road shown here beside Takitimu Drive. The ding ding 'coming in behind' of the cyclists bells makes me out of place as a walker. Still a good training exercise. Let's hope I survive the week.