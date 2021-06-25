Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 549
The Elms Front House
Before renovation at The Elms, Tauranga
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
799
photos
42
followers
54
following
150% complete
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Tags
local
Jon Lip
Nice looking building. The sky at the back looks as though its going to drop some rain soon.
June 25th, 2021
