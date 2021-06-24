Sign up
Photo 548
Tom fire
Time shakes a dim reality. My kids played with fire happily and safely and I love to turn my light on each night to remember how they played.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
799
photos
42
followers
54
following
150% complete
View this month »
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Views
9
Album
2021 Current
Camera
iPad 2
Taken
25th June 2021 7:44pm
Tags
home
