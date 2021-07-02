Previous
Grey Heron by sandradavies
Photo 556

Grey Heron

Hello bird! It just sat there as I walked along at my saunter pace, then as I hovered it prepared to fly. I left after capturing movement. Bird went back to sun bathing. What a tease we are?
2nd July 2021

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
