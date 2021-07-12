Sign up
Photo 566
Urban track
Who would want to live here? A nice meander local walk with Tui and many other bird song mid day. Pleasant
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
Tags
local
Dianne
Lovely.
July 12th, 2021
