Photo 567
Tui in a Cabbage Tree
How quickly the weather changes. Lovely blue sky and a tweety tui on a recent walk.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
SandraD
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
local
Peter H
ace
Great colours.
July 13th, 2021
