Back country hiking markers by sandradavies
Photo 568

Back country hiking markers

It's daunting to think I'll be sleeping out in 9 weeks time following these orange and Te Araroa markers. I'm hoping the spring will be a warm one and this cold spell passes.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
155% complete

Photo Details

