Photo 601
Glug
I mixed up a new batch of my energy secret breakfast. It's looking colourful in its jar before mixing together.
Glug Mix: Brown Rice / Red Split Lentils / Quinoa / Flaxseed / Chia Seed / Sesame Seed / Amaranth
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
853
photos
43
followers
53
following
165% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
16th August 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
Terri
ace
It does make a very pretty presentation.
August 18th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Looks beautiful in the jar.
August 18th, 2021
