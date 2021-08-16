Previous
Glug by sandradavies
Photo 601

Glug

I mixed up a new batch of my energy secret breakfast. It's looking colourful in its jar before mixing together.

Glug Mix: Brown Rice / Red Split Lentils / Quinoa / Flaxseed / Chia Seed / Sesame Seed / Amaranth
SandraD

It does make a very pretty presentation.
August 18th, 2021  
Looks beautiful in the jar.
August 18th, 2021  
