Photo 602
GLUG 2
All mixed ready to mill, add wholesome oats honey and cinnamon, cook like porridge. It's my rocket fuel or Forest Gump Glug. Glug because it has that porridge glug final look. Yumm
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
853
photos
43
followers
53
following
165% complete
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
5
1
2021 Current
View Info
View All
Public
View
breakfast
Lisa Poland
ace
Cool shot.
August 18th, 2021
