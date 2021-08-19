Previous
Lockdown Vase by sandradavies
Lockdown Vase

I picked these for my kitchen yesterday. The hellebores (winter rose) are drooping, yet the billbergia and freesias are perky still. Framed in a heavy border, that's probably the best I can do today!

Let's hope we all find some perk during the lockdown restrictions.
