Pretty by sandradavies
Photo 624

Pretty

Another look at the Chinese ground orchid. Thrives in the shade, ants love it, easily bruised but fragrant flowers.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

SandraD

@sandradavies
Mid-year 2021 review: Travelling on foot I am away from my computer much more than I would like. I do appreciate your nods...
