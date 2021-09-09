Chinese Ground Orchid

The round bulbs produce a fragrant flower stalk and then a new bulb will follow. Eventually over the years the bulbs sit on and around each other to produce a cascading effect.



This plants history: My mother had a small collection of unusual orchids she clipped from one grower or another. This one began with about five round bulbs and didn't flower in her lifetime, she wasn't too pleased for the slow growth and gave it to me when she moved home. It took another 10 years for a sub-base to grow without any flowers, but was a pretty green in a pot. A lovely experiment and result for being nostalgic. Mum did not like white flowers and I love white in my garden. Perfect.

