Top Wairoa Hut - staying put

The TA guide stated markers are difficult to see in poor visibility across Mt Ellis my next days challenge. So, I’m staying put in Top Wairoa a second night due to the steady rain overnight and poor visibility. Wet clothes were hanging up but still needed more wood to keep the open fire going. Water is collected 200m down a bank to the raging river I crossed as a trickle yesterday. I’ve run out of tea bags but still have 4 days food and 3 days left to walk.

A walker (Geoff) dropped in with firewood walking from the opposite direction and confirmed I should stay put. He was going to camp by the river if he couldn’t cross. A legend.