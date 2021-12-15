Hunters Hut

From Top Wairoa Hut I followed markers up to 1374m altitude from 900m. A tough but enjoyable large rock zig zag climb with spectacular expansive views.

The track went through scree downhill before climbing to Mt Ellis 1615m. Some bush track helped shield the hot sun but I still wore my rain coat for the windy open spaces. Hunters Hut sat majestically at the top of a steep climb up from the river. The track had wild strawberries growing on the side of the track. The weather up here changed rapidly.