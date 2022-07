Porters Hut

At the top of a slight short climb out of the flat dry riverbed I saw Porters Hut. It sat 1km away at end on a slight roll down the hill. The approach was a beautiful view leaving the huge hills behind and a direct line to my rest for the afternoon. A pleasant feeling early afternoon to have a leisure walk into my hut for tonight. It was really hot and sunny and after a quick wash up, I laid on the grass and fell asleep in the sun. 17 Dec 2021, 9km