Blue Lake Hut

The track to the Blue Lake Hut was well worth the steep and wet climb. The Blue Lake itself is a spectacular sight, no swimming or touching the water allowed. This water is well protected.

The last short climb to the hut was steep. Avalanche warning signs were clearly visible and a reminder of how fragile the tracks around water and rock are. I loved climbing this track to the Sabine River source, it got wider and faster and very narrow in places. The track was beside the river and made good company.

