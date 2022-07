Waiau Hut

There were several places to stop and camp between Blue Lake Hut and Waiau Hut. I didn't intend to get to this hut but it was raining steadily and I didn't want to pitch my tent in the rain. So kept walking making it a 13 hr hike to a warm dry hut on the other side of the Waiau Pass. Caroline Bivvy was the dry place to stop before this hut was built in 2017. It’s a small 6 bunk hut with a wood burner. I was number 6 to arrive, everyone was wet and the sandflies were everywhere.