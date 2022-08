Hurunui Hut

I stopped a lot on my walk to Hurunui Hut. My first lunch was at 11:00, and second lunch at 1:30. I stopped at Hurunui River and collected water since a report 2 weeks ago said the hut tank was empty. On arriving at the hut at the end of a steep uneven gravel path I noticed old pipes and a tap sitting on the side as rubbish, the tap was fixed. Water is heavy to carry especially when it's hot. I litre = 1 kilo. Better to be safe than sorry.