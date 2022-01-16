Previous
Arrowtown
Arrowtown

I had a day off and enjoyed Arrowtown as a tourist. The day before was enjoyable but only in reflection. At the time it was tough those long days don’t work for me.

Arrowtown, Chinatown and its history was a lovely avoidance to anything through-hiking or the TA.
SandraD

