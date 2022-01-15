Macetown + Big Hill Track

The walk from Roses hut was only 10km and 5 hours. Again, all five of us found ourselves in the historic village of Macetown with a population of zero. We had passed the camp spot so I was encouraged to walk with the group an additional 13km to Arrowtown.



Big Hill Track was another 5 hours along the historic route along Arrow Gorge Rd, it was really hot and a gravel road mostly. I was way past my happy place and Max walked with me humouring me along the way. When we arrived at Sawpit Gully all four decided to free camp. Not for me I walked another km to exit the track and another couple km to a bed in a cabin in Arrowtown. I was exhausted.

The pic is Macetown where we stopped for lunch early afternoon.