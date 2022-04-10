Sign up
Photo 809
Walking a saddle between two mountains
Change can be hard. It requires no extra effort to settle for the same old thing. Auto pilot keeps us locked into past patterns.
But transforming your life? That requires courage, commitment and effort. It's tempting to stay camped in the zone of "that's just how it is".
But to get to the really good stuff in life, you have to be willing to become an explorer and adventurer.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike.
1216
photos
41
followers
55
following
264% complete
