Previous
Next
Walking a saddle between two mountains by sandradavies
Photo 809

Walking a saddle between two mountains

Change can be hard. It requires no extra effort to settle for the same old thing. Auto pilot keeps us locked into past patterns.

But transforming your life? That requires courage, commitment and effort. It's tempting to stay camped in the zone of "that's just how it is".

But to get to the really good stuff in life, you have to be willing to become an explorer and adventurer.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise