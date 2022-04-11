Previous
Next
East Ahuriri by sandradavies
Photo 810

East Ahuriri

Don't compare your life to others. There's no comparison between the sun and the moon, they shine when it's their time.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise