Not my production but my Te Araroa starting point, Cape Reinga, Northland New Zealand.

Not many people realise to get to Ninety Mile Beach there is a half days walk west over a sand moon scape, along a beach at the tip of the country before a steep climb down onto the beach.

The first nights camp was at Twilight Beach campsite with further to go to reach the start of a 3 day walk along Ninety Mile Beach.

26 Sept 2021