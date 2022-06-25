Previous
Sand Moon Scape by sandradavies
Photo 771

Sand Moon Scape

My first track across scrubland to get to the sandhills. Poorly marked, windy, hot and wet.
At this stage I was reconsidering why I was doing this walk solo.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
Photo Details

kali ace
so brave
June 27th, 2022  
