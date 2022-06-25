Sign up
Photo 771
Sand Moon Scape
My first track across scrubland to get to the sandhills. Poorly marked, windy, hot and wet.
At this stage I was reconsidering why I was doing this walk solo.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one.
1021
photos
42
followers
53
following
211% complete
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Taken
12th January 2022 6:24pm
Tags
ta
kali
ace
so brave
June 27th, 2022
