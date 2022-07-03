Mistletoe Eco Village

Queen Charlotte Walkway, Day 54, 4 Dec 2021.

For a few decades schools have gone to Mistletoe to learn sustainable living especially recycling and care of the environment. It was empty due to school and group Covid restrictions. They recycle all waste, flushing with grey water was different for me. Here is the foreshore where environmental sustainability is taught. The couple who manages the centre came here as children 30 years ago. A peaceful place with only a few walkers and no other guests other than the family kuni pigs.