Walking into Anikiwa

The views were spectacular even in light rain. Anikiwa is where Queen Charlotte Walkway ends.



Not many people are aware of how place names come about or are useful. Whether it's called a track, walkway or something else in NZ, these indicate the recent history and development of a track or trail. The Māori place names usually indicate a location helping with navigation. Some of these are: motu = island, ara = path, mata = point, whanga = bay or wide harbour, tārua = pass or saddle, paeroa = range. All help understand the lay of the land.