View from Porters Hut

The track went from the top right down to the bottom left, below the clouds to then climb up to the valley where there were no rocks. A soft surface was delicious.

The rain and wind soon stopped during the boulder climb. It was a day of all sorts climbing through these magnificent hillsides. On the top it was really windy and gusty, throwing me sideways and off balance a couple of times. The track was a ridge pass with fine scree and climbing 45°.