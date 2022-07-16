Previous
View from Hunters Hut by sandradavies
View from Hunters Hut

I walked from where the bright light sits on the horizon to Hunters Hut. The track followed a few streams, steep loose downhill scree and rock tracks to arrive at the wide, high flow river crossing. Once crossed there was a climb up the hill through scrub to Hunters Hut. Once there, a spectacular view back up the valley. The original Hut was located on the right side of the river it is where two DOC workers perished in a flash flood washing the entire hut away. The new location and hut is dedicated to these DOC workers.
16 Dec 2021
