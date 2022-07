River crossing before Hunters Hut

This is the last river crossing before climbing through scrub and bush straight up 1km to Hunters Hut. The widest part of the Wairoa River is where I had to cross before the climb. The river was high and I crossed in the wrong place first and had to cross back and walk along further, shimmy around a rock face in bum deep water. I decided on my crossing plan and nailed it. Heart racing, sore grazed legs and a tear in my pants. 16 Dec 2021, 11km