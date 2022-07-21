Previous
Mt Travers ahead by sandradavies
Mt Travers ahead

I met Elizabeth, an 83yo local returning from John Tait Hut after a few days solo tramp. She was travelling in the opposite direction on tracks she had enjoyed for years and tramped them many times. She was a treasure to chat to on the track, I was sorry she didn’t stay another night. This track was a well graded track that followed the Travers River up into the valley. Much the same as yesterday although it’s starting to get a bit back-country and into more natural bush. It followed the Travers River up the valley. Very pretty. Here you can see Mt Travers on a bend near Hopeless Creek.
ace
@sandradavies
